DeWine sends letter to Biden outlining 9 critical issues Ohio needs help with

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging his Administration to take action in Ohio’s fight against COVID-19 and issues that arose as a result of it.

DeWine outlined nine problems that the state needs help with:

More COVID-19 vaccine Mass vaccine and mobile distribution sites Vaccine/vaccine program for seasonal or migrant workers A national TV, radio and social media campaign on the merits of vaccine An extension of Title 32 — 100% federal funding for Ohio National Guard COVID-19 missions Greater flexibility with future state relief funds An temporary extension of increased Medicaid support Better support of public health systems Bring broadband internet to communities in need

He ended his letter to Biden with, “Your team has been great to work with. We appreciate the outreach. We look forward to working with you!”