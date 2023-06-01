DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is sending 14 Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers down to Texas to assist with the U.S.’s southern border.

It is not the first time troopers have been deployed to another state.

“This is the second group of troopers to respond to support Texas law enforcement in nearly two years,” the governor’s office said. “Governor DeWine previously authorized OSP troopers to respond to Texas in July 2021.”

In Oct. 2020, the governor sent 115 Ohio National Guard members down at the request of Homeland Security and National Guard Bureau.

Fifty new members of the Ohio National Guard will be sent to Texas in October.