DeWine: Schools will have flexibility as they plan around virus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – With students now nearly halfway through the summer, Governor DeWine says he’s getting closer to announcing new guidelines for schools.
The governor says he’s set to announce a plan within the next week for getting students back to school this fall. He believes there’s a consensus across the state that it’s important to get kids back into school due to some students’ issues with internet access and to avoid having any students fall further behind.
The plan will not include any surprises but will give schools a lot of flexibility when making decisions about next year.
He cited, for instance, different needs between rural and urban school districts. DeWine said he trusts that schools will keep science in mind and do their best to protect students and staff.
School districts will also need to be flexible as the spread of the virus may call for a change in plans.
“Buses are a particular problem. Some schools bus a huge number of their kids. Some, all of their kids. And trying to figure out how you do the social distancing on the bus, but at the same time, still run your buses and still get kids to school,” DeWine said.
The governor says he’s still working out some of the details of the guidelines for schools.
