DeWine scheduled to address Ohioans Wednesday regarding state of pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine is scheduled to address Ohioans Wednesday evening regarding the current state of the pandemic.

He is expected to comment on the recent increase in cases and virus spread across the state during the address, which is set for 5:30 p.m. The governor’s office says DeWine is “going to have a conversation with the citizens of Ohio on where we are in this pandemic and where Ohio could be headed.”

DeWine’s previously-scheduled Tuesday afternoon briefing was canceled hours before it was set to take place.

On Tuesday, 1,142 new daily cases were reported by the state.