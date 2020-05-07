Breaking News
DeWine: Salons, barbershops allowed to reopen on May 15
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine gives daily news briefing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that salons, barbershops, day spas, and nail salons will be allowed to reopen on May 15.

Working groups were put together by the state to determine best practices for reopening these industries, and the public should expect to operate a little differently as we continue through the pandemic.

