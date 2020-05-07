DeWine: Salons, barbershops allowed to reopen on May 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that salons, barbershops, day spas, and nail salons will be allowed to reopen on May 15.

We put a working group together to look at best practices for reopening barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15. #ResponsibleRestartOhio pic.twitter.com/bSQ5vAtSNv — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 7, 2020

Working groups were put together by the state to determine best practices for reopening these industries, and the public should expect to operate a little differently as we continue through the pandemic.