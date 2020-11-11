DeWine revises mask mandate, adds penalties for non-complaint businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — During his statewide address, Gov. Mike DeWine revised his mask mandate with three new previsions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All businesses will be required to post a “Face Covering Required Sign” at all public entrances. Each business will be responsible for ensuring that customers and employees are wearing masks. A new Retail Compliance Unit, led by agents from the BWC, will inspect businesses to ensure compliance.

The governor said that the first violation of this order will bring with it a written warning. The second violation will bring about a closure of the store for up to 24 hours.

DeWine said that one week from tomorrow the state will review whether restaurants, bars and fitness centers can remain open in the current climate.

“I am very well aware of the burden this will place on employees and the owners. But, these are places where it is difficult or impossible to maintain mask-wearing, which we know now is the chief way of slowing this virus,” said DeWine.

Along with a revised mask order and a warning to businesses, DeWine said that his office will be issuing a new order on restricting social activities in the coming weeks.

“We have seen rampant spread of the virus as a result of banquets, wedding receptions, and social gatherings following funerals. We have seen great tragedy associated with such events. It’s not the ceremonies causing the problem. It’s the party afterward,” said DeWine.