DeWine provides update on Ohio vaccine clinics after J&J vaccine pause

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine gave an update on how mass vaccination clinics and college/university clinics are proceeding after the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was paused throughout the state.

“The majority of Ohio’s J&J doses have been directed to Ohio’s mass vaccination clinics and to our colleges and universities,” said DeWine. “Due to the pause in administering the J&J vaccine, some sites will proceed with Pfizer or Moderna and other sites will pause entirely for the week.”

In the Miami Valley, changes have been made at the following:

Dayton Convention Center — Proceeding with Pfizer

Wright State University — Proceeding with Pfizer

Kroger at Wilmington Air Park — Pausing this week

Miami University — Pausing this week

So far, Greene County Public Health hasn’t needed to cancel appointments because its clinics mostly use Moderna and Pfizer. Clark County reports that it doesn’t get much Johnson & Johnson to begin with, so the impact is minimal.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County, which operates the Dayton Convention Center mass vaccination clinic, is also able to pivot away from Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. It is not clear how it will effect registration but officials told 2 NEWS that they didn’t have any appointments made for the one-shot vaccine Tuesday.