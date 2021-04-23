DeWine: Providers in Ohio are permitted to immediately resume administering J&J vaccines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — U.S. health officials have lifted an 11-day pause on the use Johnson & Johnson’s single dose COVID-19 vaccine, and Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that Ohio would follow suit.

“Providers in Ohio are permitted to immediately resume administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines in Ohio, provided they continue to follow all guidance by the CDC and FDA,” DeWine said in a statement.

The Ohio Department of Health will reportedly issue guidance to providers in the coming days, which would include treatment methods for the extremely rare but potentially life-threatening cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).

The 11-day pause was prompted by six women who were given the one-shot vaccine developing TTS. One of those women died, and one was hospitalized in critical condition. Friday, officials reported uncovering 15 total people who suffered from blood clots, out of roughly 8 million who had already received a dose from Johnson & Johnson.

According to the FDA, people who have received the the vaccine and develop shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, neurological symptoms (including severe or persistent headaches or blurred vision), or petechiae beyond the site of vaccination should seek immediate medical care.

ODH said that additional information on mass vaccination clinics, mobile vaccine strategies and specific sites resuming Johnson & Johnson are not available at this time.