COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Twelve projects were approved in Ohio that will create 2,426 new jobs and retain 3,252 jobs statewide.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the approval of the projects by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority Monday. According to a release, the projects are expected to result in more than $108 million in new payroll and produce more than $162 million in investments across Ohio.

Out of the 12 projects, the following three are in the Miami Valley:

Creative Foam Corporation, Vandalia (Montgomery Co.), expects to create 110 full-time positions, generating $4 million in new annual payroll and retaining $5.7 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Vandalia. The corporation manufactures sound and vibration insulation parts for gas and electric vehicles. The TCA approved a 1.173 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Gabriel Brothers Inc. (Gabe’s), Springfield (Clark Co.), the discount department store expects to create 833 full-time positions, generating $27.8 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Springfield. The TCA approved a 1.488 percent, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

HumanIT Solutions LLC, Beavercreek (Greene Co.), the software company expects to create 30 full-time positions, generating $3 million in new annual payroll and retaining $2.9 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Beavercreek. The TCA approved a 1.695 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.