DeWine: Both Phase 1C, Phase 2 of vaccine rollout begins March 4

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced the next group of eligible individuals in Ohio’s vaccine rollout during Monday’s coronavirus briefing.

“The entire 1C vaccination group can begin their vaccinations on Thursday, March 4. Also beginning March 4, Phase 2 of our vaccination program will begin, with a lowering of age eligibility to 60 years of age,” said DeWine.

Phase 1C includes people who suffer from specific illnesses that increases their chance of dying from COVID-19, as well as people working in specific professions that have exposure to the virus.

The updated list of eligible conditions include:

Type 1 diabetes

Pregnancy

Bone marrow transplant recipients

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease)

The newest occupations added to the list are:

Childcare services

Funeral services

Law enforcement and corrections officers

According to the governor, approximately 246,000 people are eligible under the 1C group and Phase 2 adds roughly 695,000 eligible Ohioans.

DeWine also said that Ohio is set to receive 96,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine this week, for a total of 448,390 doses from all three companies.

“We’ll be sending the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to more than 200 independent pharmacies around the state. Most of these pharmacies had not yet received any vaccine. They’ll also go to local hospitals, health departments and chain pharmacies,” said DeWine.

To find a vaccine provider near you, click here.