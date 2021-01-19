DeWine: People with medical disorders, school staff up next for vaccine rollout

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that starting next week vaccinations will open for Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders who also have a developmental or intellectual disability.

“For those persons with an intellectual or developmental disability AND one of these conditions, their local county developmental disabilities board will reach out to them to help coordinate receipt of the vaccination,” said DeWine.

Then, the week of Feb. 15, people have have any of the above conditions and do not have an intellectual or developmental disability will be eligible to receive the vaccine. More information will be released in the near future.

DeWine said that 96% of public school districts have committed to returning to school, at least partially in-person, by March 1. For those districts, the state has designated a local Educational Service Center as a partner which will work this week to confirm final plans.

“School districts are choosing either a retail pharmacy partner, secured by the state, or an existing local partnership to administer the vaccines,” said DeWine.

Through these school-provider partnerships, vaccinations should begin the week of Feb. 1 but more details will be released next week.