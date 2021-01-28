DeWine outlines vaccination of K-12 school staff starting with week of Feb. 1

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine outlined the vaccination schedule for K-12 school employees during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing, emphasizing the need to get students back into the classroom by March 1.
K-12 school staff will begin the vaccination process starting the week of Feb. 1.
DeWine said that the state will notify schools Friday which week they will receive their vaccinations, this announcement comes with a game plan “created with several important factors in mind.”
- To simplify the vaccination process, most K-12 staff in a county will be vaccinated within seven days.
- Doses were pulled from Ohio’s statewide allocation specifically for vaccinating K-12 staff, but there is not enough to vaccinate every school in the first week.
- The logistical issues faced by each county can be minimized, allowing for the maximum number of people to be vaccinated in the shortest amount of time.
- Education service centers are working health departments and pharmacies to hold vaccination clinics that are convenient for school staff.
The state released the first weeks K-12 school staff vaccination schedules Thursday, which can be downloaded and reviewed below.