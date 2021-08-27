DeWine orders Ohio flags lowered to honor service members killed in Afghanistan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags on all public buildings in the state be lowered to half-staff.

The order is in accordance with President Biden’s order issued Thursday night honoring the lives of the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Flags in Ohio should remain lowered until sunset on August 30, 2021.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

