COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the lives lost on Saturday in Monterey Park, California.

In accordance with an order issued by President Joe Biden, DeWine has ordered that all flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state.

This order comes in remembrance of the victims of the shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday, Jan. 21 where ten people were killed at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club and ten people were injured.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26.