DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags lowered in remembrance of the Maine shooting victims.

In a release on Thursday morning, Gov. DeWine announced all flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Lewiston, Maine shooting that occurred on Wednesday. This is in accordance with a nationwide order issued by President Biden.

All U.S. flags and State of Ohio flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Oct. 30.

The order comes following a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine on the evening of Oct. 25. Over a dozen people were killed, with additional injuries still being reported. Find more information here.