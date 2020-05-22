1  of  2
DeWine orders flags lowered for COVID-19 victims, Memorial Day

Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine has orders flags be lowered to half-staff for COVID-19 victims and Memorial Day.

In accordance with orders issued by the President of the United States of America and to honor the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor DeWine ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state effective immediately and until sunset on May 24, 2020.

In addition, DeWine ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state from sunrise until noon on May 25, 2020, in honor of Memorial Day. 

U.S. and Ohio flags are currently being flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio in honor of the life and service of Annie Glenn.

Flags should stay at half-staff until sunset on the day of her memorial service. 

