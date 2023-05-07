DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be lowered for Sunday.

Following orders of President Joe Biden, DeWine ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, May 7. The order applies to all public buildings and grounds found throughout the state.

DeWine says both the United States of America and state of Ohio flags are being lowered for the order originally issued by the president to honor the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

“Each year, the Foundation sponsors the official national tribute to all firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year,” the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation says on the website. “Thousands attend the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, Maryland.”

The weekend for honoring the fallen firefighters runs from May 6 to 7.