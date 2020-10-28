DeWine optimistic about Ohio’s COVID-19 response, urges communities to come together

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — After being asked how he felt about the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state, Gov. Mike DeWine told the reporter he was an eternal optimist but recovery was in communities hands.

“It’s really about what collectively we do. I’ve been asking the different county leadership to pull together, to take ownership of this just within your county,” said DeWine. “If we can slow that spread in your county it means nursing homes are safer, your schools have a better chance of being open and your hospitals have a much better chance of not overflowing.”

DeWine reminded Ohioans that we’ve been through this type of crunch twice before, and though many are tired, he urges us to pull together and get through this.

“Now we got a challenge. We’re tired but we have to get up and we have to do battle with this virus again,” said DeWine.