DeWine: ‘Ohio is trending in the wrong direction’

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor DeWine posted on Facebook Friday morning that “Ohio is trending in the wrong direction” in the number of COVID-19 cases across the state.

The state’s three-week daily average of cases continues to climb, up to 1,080 per day. More than 140,000 Ohioans are believed to have recovered.

The number of Ohio counties at red level three is the highest since July. The state health department says 18 counties are now in the red, including Montgomery, Butler and Mercer counties.

The rest of the Miami Valley is among the 58 counties at orange level 2 with exposure continuing to rise.

The governor cited large gatherings such as weddings, the lack of masks and no social distancing as the cause for the surge.