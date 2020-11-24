DeWine: Ohio could see first batch of vaccines around Dec. 15

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — During his Tuesday briefing, Governor Mike DeWine said that he was told the first batch of vaccines could be in Ohio by mid-December, and that they would be coming from Pfizer.

DeWine announced that after a phone call with other state governors and the White House, he expects Ohio to start receiving vaccines around Dec. 15.

“We’re in the process of planning that out,” said DeWine. “It’ll come out to us in different batches from then on, and we’ll be getting it out.”

The second batch, if each vaccines hits all the necessary markers set by the FDA, would be from Moderna a week later. After that, DeWine said they believe it would be a continuous flow of shipments but only time will tell.

As far as distribution goes, the final stamp hasn’t been put on that but he thinks it would be best if people who regularly interact with coronavirus patients — people like doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other front line workers — would be the first to receive the vaccine.

AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective.

On Nov. 19, Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The action comes days after Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech announced that its vaccine appears 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease in a large, ongoing study.

On Nov. 16, Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company’s still ongoing study.

DeWine did not say which company would be providing Ohio’s first batch.