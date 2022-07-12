SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine will be joining the Ohio Department of Transportation in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

According to the Governor’s office, the ribbon-cutting will take place at 9:30 a.m. in Springfield to celebrate the Interstate 70 Lane Addition Project.

The Interstate 70 Lane Addition Project widens the interstate from two lanes to three lanes in each direction between U.S. 68 and State Route 72. The Governor’s office said the project will not only provide motorists with added instate capacity, but it will increase safety by replacing bridges.