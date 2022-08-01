COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz announced plans for more than a dozen new wetland projects.

Twenty-five new wetland projects will launch in 22 counties as part of the H2Ohio wetland projects to naturally improve water quality across Ohio.

“Our water is such an incredibly valuable resource, and building and restoring wetlands brings us closer to having cleaner water throughout the state,” said Governor DeWine. “We are making great strides through the work of H2Ohio, and I look forward to seeing even more progress in the years to come.”

The projects will be launched in Allen, Athens, Butler, Clermont, Cuyahoga, Delaware, Franklin, Henry (2), Madison, Mahoning, Medina, Mercer, Montgomery, Ottawa, Pickaway, Putnam, Richland, Sandusky, Summit (3), Wayne and Wyandot counties. They will be funded through ODNR’s $25 million H2Ohio allocation in the state operating budget.

According to the governor’s office, Wetlands help improve water quality by trapping, filtering and removing excess pollutants and nutrients. With the 25 new wetland projects, the total number of projects underway or completed is 113.