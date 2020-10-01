DeWine: ‘Name-calling by both candidates is simply not helpful’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine weighed in on Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland, shaming both President Trump and former Vice President Biden for their behavior.

“The name-calling by both candidates is simply not helpful. Name-calling by both candidates is not productive,” DeWine said. “Each of us saw this debate through our own eyes, our own lens, through the prism of beliefs and the candidate we support.”

DeWine thinks American’s have the right to see a robust and energetic debate about the challenges the next president to face. He expects both to illustrate their vision of the future of the U.S.

He then pivoted to fringe hate groups on both the right and left of the political spectrum. DeWine condemning white supremacists, anti-Semites and other hate groups for inspiring violence instead of unity.

“We have a responsibility to each other, we have a responsibility to our country. In all aspects of our lives, we must not allow hate to prevail over love, over kindness and over compassion. Especially in the times of uncertainty, fear and division,” DeWine said.