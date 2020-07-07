DeWine: Masks to be required in ‘Level 3’ areas, including Montgomery County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that the Ohio Department of Health will issue an order mandating the use of face coverings in public in counties that are designated as a Red Level 3 Public Health Emergency Alert.
The order goes into effect at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and to start, will include Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Huron, Montgomery, and Trumbull Counties. It will remain in place as long as the counties remain at a Level 3 or increase to Level 4. Should they drop to a Level 2, the requirement will not apply.
READ MORE: Dayton mask ordinance now in effect
People in the affected areas will need to wear a mask when they are in any indoor location that is not a residence, when they are outdoors and unable to consistently maintain 6-feet or more from those who are not in their household, or when they are waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, a taxi, private care service, or a ride-sharing service.
Pre-existing exemptions apply for those whose physicians advise against wearing a mask, if wearing a mask is prohibited by federal regulation, if communicating with the hearing-impaired, when alone in your office or personal workspace, or other similar measures.
Schools should still follow guidelines set forth by the state last week.
