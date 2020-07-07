Breaking News
DeWine: Masks to be required in ‘Level 3’ areas, including Montgomery County

DeWine: Masks to be required in ‘Level 3’ areas, including Montgomery County

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
7-7 DeWine masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that the Ohio Department of Health will issue an order mandating the use of face coverings in public in counties that are designated as a Red Level 3 Public Health Emergency Alert.

The order goes into effect at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and to start, will include Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Huron, Montgomery, and Trumbull Counties. It will remain in place as long as the counties remain at a Level 3 or increase to Level 4. Should they drop to a Level 2, the requirement will not apply.

READ MORE: Dayton mask ordinance now in effect

People in the affected areas will need to wear a mask when they are in any indoor location that is not a residence, when they are outdoors and unable to consistently maintain 6-feet or more from those who are not in their household, or when they are waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, a taxi, private care service, or a ride-sharing service.

Pre-existing exemptions apply for those whose physicians advise against wearing a mask, if wearing a mask is prohibited by federal regulation, if communicating with the hearing-impaired, when alone in your office or personal workspace, or other similar measures.

Schools should still follow guidelines set forth by the state last week.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS