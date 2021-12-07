COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday, December 7 marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, an event that caused the death of 2,403 Americans.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags located on public buildings and grounds be flown at half-staff to honor the anniversary of the attack, DeWine said in a release. This order is in accordance with orders from the President of the United States of America.

The flags will remain at half-staff until midnight on Tuesday, November 7.