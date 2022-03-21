COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor DeWine announced a new drug education and mentorship program that will be launched in several elementary schools.

According to DeWine’s office, the Drug Resilience Education Awareness Mentorship (DREAM) program was developed by the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence center, Ohio Task Force Commanders Association and Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association with support from RecoveryOhio.

“The DREAM program provides Ohio educators, local law enforcement officers, parents, guardians, and others with a new opportunity to have important age-appropriate discussions with kids about drug use and how it can negatively impact their futures,” said Governor DeWine. “The new DREAM program is another tool to help reinforce the drug-free message early and often.”

The program is currently in multiple K-3 classrooms in Ohio and will later include older age groups. The pilot sites include Colerain Elementary and Taylor Elementary in Hamilton County, Wickliffe Elementary in Lake County, RC Waters Elementary in Ottawa County, Antwerp Elementary in Paulding County, Glacier Ridge Elementary in Union County and a home school group in Marion County.