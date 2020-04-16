DeWine joins Midwest governors in partnership to reopen regional economy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is among a group of Midwestern governors who are working in close coordination with each other to reopen the region’s economy.

Governors Gretchen Whitmer (MI), Mike DeWine (OH), Tony Evers (WI), Tim Walz (MN), JB Prtizker (IL), Eric Holcomb (IN), and Andy Beshear (KY) have created a partnership to mitigate the economic challenges brought on by the coronavirus.

The governors said, “We are doing everything we can to protect the people of our states and slow the spread of COVID-19, and we are eager to work together to mitigate the economic crisis this virus has caused in our region. Here in the Midwest, we are bound by our commitment to our people and the community. We recognize that our economies are all reliant on each other, and we must work together to safely reopen them so hardworking people can get back to work and businesses can get back on their feet.”

Four factors will determine the best time to reopen their respective economies:

Sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations

Enhanced ability to test and trace

Sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence

And best practices for social distancing in the workplace

This does not necessarily mean every state will reopen all at once, or even take the same steps at the same time. It is simply an effort to ensure “we get this right.”