DeWine: Improper storage caused Walgreens to give compromised vaccine to 5 Ohio facilities

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine told Ohioans during his Tuesday briefing that he was recently told some vaccines given by Walgreens in five long-term care facilities Monday had been stored incorrectly and will require those people to be revaccinated.

The five facilities were in Northeastern Ohio:

Ashtabula Co Residential Services Corp “The Maples” in Kingsville

Ashtabula Towers in Ashtabula

Heather Hill Care Communities in Chardon

Six Chimneys om East Cleveland

Willow Park Convalescent Home in Cleveland.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Chief Medical Officer for the Ohio Department of Health, said that they are working now to determine who will need to be revaccinated. Later, Vanderhoff told reporters that clinically, the worst that could happen is they would need a new dose.

At this time, those facilities and Walgreens are communicating directly with the Centers for Disease Control on next steps. However, those are just five on 920 facilities in Ohio.

“We have 920 skilled nursing facilities in Ohio. We have given the first dose in all of these facilities and have given the second dose in 89% of those facilities. We have 645 assisted living facilities with first doses in 86% of these facilities and second doses in 48%,” DeWine said.

The state also has a plan in place to continue vaccinating in both nursing homes and in assisted living facilities as new residents move in.

