COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be discussing the Social Media Parental Notification Act as well as other mental health priorities on Monday, June 12.

According to the governor’s office, the Social Media Parental Notification Act would require online companies to obtain “verifiable parental consent to contractual terms of service” before allowing children under the age of 16 to use their platforms.

The Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services are expected to join DeWine and Husted in the press conference at 10 a.m.