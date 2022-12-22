Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be speaking up on how Ohio is preparing for an oncoming winter storm.

According to a release, state officials will join DeWine at the Ohio Emergency Operations Center to discuss state preparation and safety information. This event will be held at 3 p.m.

Other speakers include ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks, Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick and OSHP Superintendent Col. Charles A. Jones.

This event comes only a few hours before a winter storm is expected to hit the state, bringing snow, wind and dangerously low temperatures to the area.

