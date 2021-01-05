CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine outlined his plans for the next phase in Ohio’s vaccination process, Phase 1B, which includes the elderly and people who work at K – 12 schools.
DeWine said the goal is to start Phase 1B in roughly two weeks but Phase 1A will continue as needed. He said the goal of the first phases are the following:
- Save lives and protect the most vulnerable
- Protect those who protect us in the healthcare field
- Get kids back in school by March 1
“As of Sunday, 61% of nursing homes received their first visit from a pharmacy to receive their vaccines — those who wanted to receive the vaccine were able to get it. But only 40% of staff have been taking the vaccine when it’s offered. With residents, it is around 75-80%,” said DeWine.
Starting Friday, some people at nursing homes who have received their first dose will begin receiving their second dose. Those who haven’t yet received a first dose will get it then.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- DeWine: No exception for bars, restaurants for football playoffs
- Rep. Warren Davidson: Not about overturning election results, it’s about defending US Constitution
- American Airlines grounds emotional-support animals from flights
- Funeral services for Andre’ Hill held Tuesday
- DeWine hopes to start Phase 1B of vaccination process in 2 weeks