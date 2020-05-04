DeWine holds moment of silence in remembrance of Kent State victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine began his news conference Monday with a moment of silence in remembrance of those who were killed and injured in the tragedy at Kent State University on May 4, 1970.
Fifty years ago Monday, the Ohio National Guard opened fire on unarmed Kent State students during a war protest, killing four of them and wounding nine others.
DeWine also ordered that all United States and Ohio flags be lowered to half-staff at all state-owned buildings throughout the state and at the Ohio Statehouse, beginning at 12:24 p.m. until sunset.
