DeWine holds moment of silence in remembrance of Kent State victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine began his news conference Monday with a moment of silence in remembrance of those who were killed and injured in the tragedy at Kent State University on May 4, 1970.

Today is the 50th anniversary of the @KentState shootings – a sad and tragic day in #Ohio history. Today’s #COVID19 briefing is starting with a moment of silence in remembrance. pic.twitter.com/qESd0MDpQW — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 4, 2020

Fifty years ago Monday, the Ohio National Guard opened fire on unarmed Kent State students during a war protest, killing four of them and wounding nine others.

DeWine also ordered that all United States and Ohio flags be lowered to half-staff at all state-owned buildings throughout the state and at the Ohio Statehouse, beginning at 12:24 p.m. until sunset.