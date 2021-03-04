DeWine gives criteria for lifting all state health orders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced during a statewide address Thursday that when Ohio gets down to 50 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks, all health orders will be lifted.

Cases per 100,000 people for a two week period is a standard measure the state has used since early in the pandemic.

“Our path back is by each of us getting vaccinated when we can, and by each of us wearing masks in public. While no one will be forced to take the vaccine, the more of us who are vaccinated, the more complete our victory, and the more confidently we can put this behind us,” said DeWine.

His comments came a day after two fellow Republicans called on DeWine to suspend the health orders after Texas and Mississippi said they would.

In making his case for how we would end the health orders, DeWine first summarized the state’s efforts to vaccinate Ohioans that began in December with nursing home residents and front-line healthcare workers.

It has since grown to encompass those 60 and older, teachers and those with medical conditions that may make them more vulnerable to COVID-19, as well as a handful of additional occupations.