SHEFFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is joining other Ohio leaders and Ford Motor Company Executives to make what the release called a “major economic announcement.”

According to the release, the announcement will be made Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Ford’s Ohio Assembly Plant in Sheffield Ohio. DeWine will be meeting with Lt. Governor John Husted, JobsOhio president and CEO J.P. Nauseef and Ford Motor Company Executives.

Earlier Thursday morning, DeWine met with Husted, Nauseef and Ford executives to announce that Ford would be investing $1.5 billion into the Ford Ohio Assembly plant in Avon Lake to assemble a new commercial electric vehicle. According to a release by DeWine, this investment would create 1,800 new jobs in the area.

“The Avon Lake facility represents the automotive heritage of Ohio and our world-class labor workforce and also our shared commitment with Ford to advancing innovation as we transition – together – to the EV space for future production,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “As manufacturing continues to evolve in Lorain County, JobsOhio and our partners are committed to protecting and growing Ohio’s automotive industry by positioning the state as a global EV leader.”

