DeWine expresses sympathy after President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is sending his sympathy to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after the President announced they both tested positive for coronavirus.
In a statement early Friday morning, Dewine says:
“Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19. Along with millions of others, we extend our prayers and best wishes to the President and First Lady during this time for a speedy recovery and for their good health.”Governor Mike DeWine
The president and first lady’s diagnoses come after one of their closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus Thursday.
