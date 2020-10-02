DeWine expresses sympathy after President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is sending his sympathy to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after the President announced they both tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement early Friday morning, Dewine says:

“Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19. Along with millions of others, we extend our prayers and best wishes to the President and First Lady during this time for a speedy recovery and for their good health.” Governor Mike DeWine

The president and first lady’s diagnoses come after one of their closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus Thursday.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020