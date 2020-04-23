DeWine expected to make further announcements Monday regarding businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – During Thursday’s briefing, Governor Mike DeWine said businesses must wait a little longer to know if they can reopen on May 1.

For now, businesses will have to wait until Monday, which is when DeWine says he will make the announcement. He says Ohio is listening to guidelines set by the White House and is also basing the reopening on the state’s individual situation.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted says businesses will be expected to follow very strict standards to be able to open at all.

And as for the medical field, while some elective surgeries may now proceed, PPE is still a limiting factor for the industry to totally reopen.

DeWine and Husted both say the reality is, reopening will be a slow process in order to do it safely.

“As we move to open more of Ohio, get more people back to work, we want to do it in a careful way. We want to do it in a way that endangers confidence in people, so that’s how we’re going to proceed and that’s what we’re going to do,” DeWine said.

While DeWine is not announcing business plans until Monday, he says there will be an announcement Friday that will help Ohio move forward.