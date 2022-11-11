COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine issued execution reprieves for three incarcerated men Thursday, citing an ongoing lack of lethal injection drugs in the state’s supply.

Three men will have their 2023 execution dates moved to 2026, DeWine announced in a press release: Charles Lorraine, Gerald Hand and Cleveland Jackson. It is the most recent set of reprieves in a continued struggle between drug suppliers and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Lorraine, who was to be executed March 15, 2023, is now scheduled to be executed May 13, 2026. He was sentenced to death for the 1986 stabbings of an elderly couple in Warren, Ohio.

Hand’s May 17, 2023 execution date is rescheduled for June 17, 2026. Hand has been on death row since 2003, when he was convicted of killing his wife and a friend.

Jackson will be executed July 15, 2026 instead of June 15, 2023. In 2002, he was found guilty of killing two children during a robbery.

In June, DeWine delayed the execution of Quisi Bryan until Jan. 7, 2026, attributing the reprieve to drug suppliers’ unwillingness to sell the drugs to the DRC.