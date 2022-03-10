WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Debate Commission will be holding primary debates for the US Senate and Governor’s race on March 28 and 29, but current Ohio governor Mike DeWine will not be joining them.

According to a release by the Ohio Debate Commission, DeWine declined the chance to participate in the commission’s primary debate in his race for re-election. The release said DeWine did not say why he was turning down this opportunity.

DeWine did participate in the 2018 debate against Democrat Rich Cordray, the release said.

“As it works to inform Ohio voters and constituents in an unprecedented election cycle, the ODC hopes Governor DeWine will reconsider his decision not to participate in this primary election debate,” the release states.

The debate will continue to be held with all candidates who chose to participate at Central State University, located in Wilberforce, Ohio.