DeWine: Curfew could be lifted as early as next week if hospitalizations continue declining

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine told Ohioans during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing that declining hospitalizations meant the state’s curfew could be lifted as early as next week.

DeWine announced his plan to roll back the curfew during his Tuesday coronavirus briefing last week. By that Thursday, hospitalizations had declined enough to push the curfew back to 11 p.m.

“We don’t know what’s coming. What goes down can come up,” said DeWine. “This virus has taught us that it has a mind of its own. We don’t know what it’s going to do next.”

As of today, 2,252 people are in Ohio hospitals due to COVID-19 and the governor said that these numbers are still dropping. He will revisit the topic next Thursday — as long as the numbers stay below 2,500 for seven straight days the curfew would be lifted.