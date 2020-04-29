DeWine clarifies graduation guidelines, warns against graduation parties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine attempted to clarify the issue of graduation ceremonies after many Ohioans were left confused by his comments on the subject Tuesday. Due to the pandemic, everything has to be different, he says.

Governor DeWine said the guidelines are:

First and most preferred is a graduation is virtual

Second is a drive-in ceremony where students drive to a designated location at a designated time to get their diplomas

Third is an event with 10 people or less at a time, who are socially distanced, where a graduate can receive his or her diploma

Class of 2020 Graduation: Yesterday I was asked about graduation ceremonies. I want to spend some time today clarifying. We fully understand what an important rite of passage this is. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 29, 2020

DeWine said when schools look at whether or not to hold a graduation ceremony, social distance must be first and foremost. Each school district is expected to work with their health department to make sure their graduation plan is in accordance with public health guidelines.

Mass gatherings cannot be held for this reason or any other. This is of particular concern for graduation parties. Governor DeWine stresses that the 10-person gathering limit remains in place.