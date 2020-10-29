DeWine calls on county, community leaders to create COVID Defense Team in wake of record case numbers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio has hit another record number of COVID-19 cases, with 3,590 cases reported within the last 24 hours — now, Gov. Mike DeWine is calling on county and community leaders to create a COVID Defense Team.

“This is what we need to fight back. It should include commissioners, mayors, hospital leaders, business leaders, religious leaders, health commissioner and more,” said DeWine. “These teams should assess their county’s situation, inventory assets and focus on what steps are needed to turn this around.”

DeWine said that we have yet to see a county move into the purple but there are only two counties in the yellow, which is less than 1% of Ohioans. The state has moved from 38 red counties to 43 on Thursday, which is equal to 78% of Ohio’s population.

Data collected by the Ohio Department of Health. (ODH)

The three counties that were on the state’s watch list, Clark, Cuyahoga and Hamilton County, are experiencing an elevated plateau of cases and hospitalization. This plateau means the numbers no longer qualify them for the watch list, so they have been removed from it.

“We also have 194 new hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours, the third highest we’ve reported so far. The top five highest new hospitalization numbers have all occurred in the past week and a half,” said DeWine.

Clark County health department officials told DeWine that they have seen an alarming increase in both cases and hospitalizations over the past seven days. DeWine said that the county’s hospitalizations are at a record high and 41 people have died due to COVID-19 this October.

A high school football team had 13 players with #COVID19. A couple players got each other infected and then it spread to others on the team. The spread mainly happened at informal gatherings, not regular team functions. pic.twitter.com/wY4RUHmvYf — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 29, 2020