COVINGTON, Ky. (WDTN) — The governors of Kentucky and Ohio will hold a press conference regarding the Brent Spence Bridge project later today.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and members of each state’s transportation departments are scheduled to speak in Covington at 3 p.m. Thursday. In Covington, the contracting team is expected to be announced for the construction and design process.

The new bridge is anticipated to be a companion bridge, which will help alleviate the traffic flow onto the new bridge and lessen traffic on the bridge.

2 NEWS previously reported that when the Brent Spence Bridge was built in the 1960s, it was expected to have an estimated 80,000 vehicles on the bridge per day. The inflow of vehicles has recently increased to around double the initial estimated amount.

