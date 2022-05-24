COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear have jointly requested nearly $2 billion for improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor.

According to the release, DeWine and Beshear jointly submitted an application requesting nearly $2 billion in federal funding for improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor that runs through Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati.

“The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor is a vital centerpiece to the interstate system of the United States, and we are optimistic that the federal government will recognize the importance of this project for both our national economy and national security,” said Governor DeWine.

The plan is to build a new companion bridge next to the existing Brent Spence Bridge to improve traffic flow and safety. The Brent Spence Bridge, which carries I-75 and I-71 over the Ohio River, accommodates more than 160,000 vehicles a day. The release stated that this is twice the amount of vehicles it was designed to accommodate.

The release said they are seeking $1.66 billion in federal grant funding through the Multimodal Projects Discretionary Grant. The states will split the cost of the bridge in half and will be responsible for the work needed on its side of the border.

“Ohio and Kentucky are working together to seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve the quality of life for the millions of Americans who use the federal highway system to travel between our two states,” said Governor Beshear.