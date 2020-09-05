DeWine: Bengals, Browns allowed up to 6,000 spectators at 2 home games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced a variance to the state’s sport order Saturday, allowing the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals to have a total of up to 6000 spectators at two home games.

The variance will allow no more than 1500 spectators on each side of the stadium. Fans must enter a designated entrance for their ticket and masks are required.

The games included in the variance are:

September 17th: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

September 27th: Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns

October 4th: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

October 25th: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

“This year will certainly be different, but both the Browns and the Bengals have worked exceedingly hard and have made extensive preparations to welcome a limited number of fans to their stadiums safely,” said DeWine. “These very thorough plans and safety precautions warrant a two-game trial to try and accommodate fans, at reduced capacities with social distancing and masks.”