COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that he is awarding $6.7 million to support the Ohio Domestic Violence Network.

“Convenient access to health services and a safe place to stay are vital for domestic violence survivors because they directly impact quality of life,” said Governor DeWine.

The governor’s office said that ODVN will use $5.1 million of the funding to implement a mobile advocacy and health care project. The remaining $1.6 million will be used to house survivors and their children in hotels as many families seeking shelter have COVID-19 or other health concerns.

“Thanks to this funding, Ohio’s domestic violence programs will be able to connect survivors to critical health and housing services,” said ODVN Executive Director Mary O’Doherty.

This funding announcement comes during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

