COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine awarded over $4.7 million in grant funding to 109 local law enforcement agencies on Monday.

According to the governor’s office, the $4.7 million in grant funding to local law enforcement agencies is for expenses associated with launching or maintaining body-worn camera programs.

“Body cameras have quickly become a necessary tool for modern policing,” said Governor DeWine. “With these grants, more than four dozen law enforcement agencies that have never had body cameras before will be able to invest in this technology to help protect their officers and offer transparency to the public.”

The governor’s office said that of the 109 agencies, 49 are using the funding to create new body-worn camera programs while the other 60 will dedicate the funding toward expanding or upgrading existing technology. In total, this funding will help agencies purchase around 1,700 new body cameras as well as computer equipment, software, video storage and more.

“This is just the start of many new ways we’ll be helping law enforcement with state-of-the-art tools and innovative programs to fight crime and protect the public,” said Governor DeWine.

To see a full list of program grantees, click here.