DeWine asks Ohio Liquor Control Commision to enact 10 p.m. last call to curb spread of coronavirus in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine has requested the Ohio Liquor Control Commission to pass an emergency law stopping the sales of alcohol at establishments in the state at 10 p.m.

“We have to slow the spread of the virus, and we have to slow the spread across the state of Ohio,” DeWine said during his Thursday news conference.

DeWine did note that establishments that have been selling alcoholic drinks in a carryout capacity can continue that practice and it will be expanded to three drinks.

DeWine’s request would allow patrons to order drinks prior to 10pm, and continue to drink at the establishment until 11 p.m. The rule would include all places that sale alcohol.

His request comes after Columbus City Council passed a similar ordinance earlier this week that was then overturned by a judge.

On Tuesday, a Franklin County judge granted a temporary restraining order against the enforcement of an ordinance forcing Columbus bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m.

If the Ohio Liquor Control Commision approves the rule during an emergency meeting Friday morning, DeWine says he will sign the order to go into effect Friday night.