DeWine asks Ohio BWC to approve $5 billion dividend for employers

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that he will be asking the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) board of directors to approve a dividend of $5 billion to support the states economy and employers.

This dividend will be the largest requested from BWC, with the previous dividends being for $1.54 billion in April and $1.34 billion in October.

“Our economy is coming back but many of our businesses, our business men and women, continue to struggle. The other even larger dividend that I’m asking for today will help so many businesses stay open, keep them operating and pump money directly into the economy,” said DeWine.

DeWine said that in the next few days the BWC board of directors will meet virtually to vote on whether to approve this dividend. If approved, the checks should be distributed by December 2020.

Business owners can expect to receive hundreds to thousands of dollars from this dividend. The average restaurant, according to DeWine, could potentially see a check for $13,000. The average farm could see a check for roughly $9,500.

The City of Columbus, being a public employer, will receive the single-largest check at $64 million.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS