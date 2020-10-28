DeWine asks Ohio BWC to approve $5 billion dividend for employers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that he will be asking the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) board of directors to approve a dividend of $5 billion to support the states economy and employers.

This dividend will be the largest requested from BWC, with the previous dividends being for $1.54 billion in April and $1.34 billion in October.

“Our economy is coming back but many of our businesses, our business men and women, continue to struggle. The other even larger dividend that I’m asking for today will help so many businesses stay open, keep them operating and pump money directly into the economy,” said DeWine.

DeWine said that in the next few days the BWC board of directors will meet virtually to vote on whether to approve this dividend. If approved, the checks should be distributed by December 2020.

Business owners can expect to receive hundreds to thousands of dollars from this dividend. The average restaurant, according to DeWine, could potentially see a check for $13,000. The average farm could see a check for roughly $9,500.

The City of Columbus, being a public employer, will receive the single-largest check at $64 million.