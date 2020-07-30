DeWine asks Ohio Board of Pharmacy to reconsider ban on hydroxychloroquine sales

President Donald Trump has repeatedly touted the drug as a cure for the virus, though some studies question its effectiveness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is responding to the Ohio Board of Pharmacy’s decision to ban the sale of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.

DeWine released the following statement on Thursday:

“I agree with the statement from Dr. Steven Hahn, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, that the decision about prescribing hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 should be between a doctor and a patient. Therefore, I am asking the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to halt their new rule prohibiting the selling or dispensing of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19. The Board of Pharmacy and the State Medical Board of Ohio should revisit the issue, listen to the best medical science, and open the process up for comment and testimony from experts.”

The Ohio Pharmacy Board’s rule prohibits pharmacies from selling or dispensing hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for use as a coronavirus treatment without approval from the board’s executive director. It also specifies that all prior approvals for the drugs are no longer applicable.

The rule does not apply to board-approved clinical trials. Participants must have documentation that they are part of such a trial. It does not apply to prescriptions to treat other conditions.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly touted the drug as a cure for the virus, though some scientific studies have shown hydroxychloroquine can do more harm than good when used to treat symptoms of COVID-19.

Because of the lack of benefit and the risks of serious side effects such as heart rhythm problems, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently revoked its brief authorization of emergency use of the drug for COVID-19.