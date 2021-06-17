DeWine appoints, recommends Juneteenth as a state holiday in Ohio

FILE- In this June 19, 2020, file photo, protesters chant as they march after a Juneteenth rally at the Brooklyn Museum, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine has appointed and recommended that Juneteenth, June 19th, be a state holiday in Ohio.

This comes after President Joe Biden signed a bill that made Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the last enslaved African Americans to learn they were free following the Civil War, the 12th federal holiday.

“This action by the president also makes Juneteenth a state holiday, pursuant to Ohio Revised Code §124.19, which defines state holidays as including ‘any day appointed and recommended by the governor of this state or the president of the United States,'” said DeWine.

This year, June 19 falls on a Saturday, which makes the previous business day, Friday, June 18, the day the state holiday is commemorated.

“This means that most state offices will be closed and most state employees will have the day off, with normal exceptions such as hospitals and public safety,” said DeWine.